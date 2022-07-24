Both Parents Day And Cousins' Day Today: History And Significance

This year, Parents' Day is being celebrated on July 24. (Representational)

In case you were waiting for an occasion to express to your parents what they mean to you, there is no better opportunity than today. The fourth Sunday of July is celebrated as Parents' Day every year. It was first observed in the US and came to be accepted in different parts of the world as the special day to honour parents and their contributions in bringing up their children.

And while at it, you may also want to drop a message wishing your cousins since this year Parents' Day falls on the same day as Cousins' Day. Unlike Parents' Day, Cousins' Day is celebrated annually on the same date, July 24.

History

Parents' Day was declared in 1994, under the leadership of then US president Bill Clinton. Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children." The law was introduced by Republican Senator Trent Lott with the aim of "…uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children."

While Mother's Day and Father's Day have been celebrated separately since the early 1990s, Parents' Day, which celebrates them as one unit, came about much later. Interestingly, it is celebrated in July after Mother's Day in May and Father's Day in June.

Meanwhile, the origin of Cousins' Day remains obscure but over time the special day has come to be accepted around the world. The occasion is set aside to celebrate the unique relationship of cousins, one that allows them to act as both friends and siblings.

Significance

Parents' Day is an occasion to honour and applaud the contributions and sacrifices made by parents to bring up their children and provide them the best possible opportunities and environment to thrive. The day also recognises those who take on the mantle of parenthood for a child in the absence of one or both parents. It serves as an occasion to give thanks to any and all guardians and caretakers who play the role of a parent in one's life.

While there are several ways to celebrate Parents' Day, it is important that one makes a gesture of gratitude or acknowledgement towards their parents on the occasion. From spending time with them to showering parents with gifts, the idea is to give thanks for the innumerable sacrifices that go into positive parenting.

With cousins, there is no better day to catch up and relive shared experiences over the years.