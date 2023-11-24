Palestinian Doctor Says 27 Killed In Israeli Strike On UN School In Gaza

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed in Israeli strikes.

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

