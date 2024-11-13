Pakistani Influencer Imsha Rehman Deactivates Social Media Accounts After Private Video Leaks

Pakistan TikTok star Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral. She faced a lot of backlash from social media users, who accused her of intentionally making her private videos public to gain attention online. She, however, appears to be a victim of data breach. This is the second such case after Minahil Malik whose private video with her boyfriend recently surfaced online. Her followers too had accused it a publicity stunt. Malik had reportedly quit Instagram after the controversy.

Imsha Rehman's response to the controversy

Before deactivating her account, the young influencer talked about dealing with negative comments, according to local media. She called the backlash "overwhelming".

Several screenshots from her private video have been circulating on social media, and even turned into memes.

Another screenshot, reportedly from Rehman's TikTok account, is making rounds on the internet in which quotes her as saying "Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai (Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account)."

Who is Imsha Rehman?

She is very famous in Pakistan and is known for her peppy and engaging content. Apart from TikTok, Rehman has presence on other social media platforms too.

In interviews to local channels, Rehman has said that she was born on October 7, 2002. She was born and brought up in Lahore.

What happened with Minahil Malik?

Malik also faced a similar controversy after a video showing her in an intimate moment with her partner went viral on social media in October. She claimed the video was "fake" and lodged a complaint with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

However, Malik faced intense trolling since social media users accused her of intentionally leaking the video. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan released a video in which she criticised influencers "stooping to the lowest level" for fame. She did not directly name Malik, but the references were said to be directed towards her.