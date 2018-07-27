Pakistan Parties Announce Protest Demanding New Elections

Imran Khan has claimed victory in the general election after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly.

Pakistan Parties Announce Protest Demanding New Elections

Imran Khan's party has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly.

Islamabad: 

A group of Pakistani political parties announced Friday a protest demanding new elections following allegations of rigging in this week's nationwide polls that were won by cricket hero Imran Khan's party. 

"We will run a movement for holding of elections again. There will be protests," said Maulana Fazalur Rehman from the All Parties Conference, which included outgoing ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. 



