Pakistan Parties Announce Protest Demanding New Elections

Imran Khan's party has emerged as the single-largest party in the National Assembly.

A group of Pakistani political parties announced Friday a protest demanding new elections following allegations of rigging in this week's nationwide polls that were won by cricket hero Imran Khan's party.

"We will run a movement for holding of elections again. There will be protests," said Maulana Fazalur Rehman from the All Parties Conference, which included outgoing ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.