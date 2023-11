Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in jail. (File)

A Pakistani court on Tuesday declared illegal the jail trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

A special court has been conducting the trial on a jail premises citing security concerns since Khan was indicted on the charges last month.

