Pro-Wrestling Star Paige Announces Exit From WWE

Professional wrestling star Paige announced her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the world's most watched wrestling promoton, in a twitter post on Saturday.

She posted that July 7 would be her last day with the wrestling promotion.

In the post, Paige said that she appreciates the opportunities that the promotion gave her and expressed her gratitude to WWE for retaining her in the roster despite a neck injury which kept her out for years.

She did not rule out making a return to the ring.

Her announcement on Twitter led to an outpouring of reactions from her colleagues and fans.

Retired wrestler and coach Lance Storm wished her the best for her future.

The wrestler, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis made her debut in 2005 at the age of 13, when her father, asked her to replace a wrestler who failed to turn up for a match.

In September 2011, she signed a contract with WWE and was assigned to developmental territory. She spent a couple of years honing her skills on NXT, WWE's promotional brand for young and upcoming wrestlers.

She made her main roster debut on Raw, WWE's flagship show, by winning the Divas' Title in debut against A J Lee, in the night after WrestleMania XXX.

After a few years of success, she had to undergo rehabilation for her neck injuries which led to her taking time off the ring.

In 2019, Hollywood star and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson produced the biographical sports drama Fighting with My Family based on Paige's journey in the world of wrestling, with Florence Pugh playing Bevis.