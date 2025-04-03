"Outpacing The World": OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises India's AI Boom

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has praised India for innovating and rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI). The 39-year-old believes India is outpacing the world when it comes to creativity.

In a spot on X, Mr Altman said the pace at which India was integrating AI into various industries made it stand out on a global level.

He wrote, "What's happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity--India is outpacing the world."

Social media users were quick to spot his admiration for India, but many wondered why such a post came out of the blue.

One of the users commented, "Why such India love suddenly senpai."

Another commented, "All of a sudden, so much love for India! From AI adoption to global tech leaders singing praises-what's sparking this buzz? Is it the talent, innovation, or something deeper?"

Someone wrote, "Why sudden change of heart? Would you please enlighten us on what changed from "Totally Hopeless" in 2023 to "explosion of creativity" in 2025?"

Later, he also posted an anime-style portrait in which he transformed himself into a cricketer in a blue Team India jersey with a bat in hand and eyes on the ball.

"Prompt: Sam Altman as a cricket player in anime style," he wrote.

This came a day after he reshared a post from the Government of India's official account, MyGov, on X. The post had multiple pictures -- recreated in the iconic Studio Ghibli style -- of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with former US President Donald Trump, posing with French President Emmanuel Macron, playing with lion cubs, and visiting the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Altman re-shared the post, with an Indian flag emoji.

In February, Mr Altman visited India and highlighted the country's growing importance in the global AI landscape. He said India should become a key player in the AI ecosystem and lead the way.

"India is a very important market for AI. It is our second biggest market. Models are still not cheap, but they are doable. India should be a leader there of course," he said.

Mr Altman also used the occasion to clarify that his earlier comments on India about making or not being able to make large language models (LLMs) were "taken out of context".