North Korea's Unveils 10,000-Home Complex After Kim Jong Un Inspects Site

North Korea has unveiled a 10,000-apartment complex in the capital city of Pyongyang after its leader Kim Jong Un inspected the site on Saturday.

Photos of the apartment, released by state news agency KCNA, showed residential skyscrapers connected with a 15-story-tall sky bridge in the new district, Hwasong.

According to state media, the new apartment complex has "educational, commercial, and service facilities". Kim Jong Un himself "led the work of drawing up the construction plan" and was heavily involved in the building, reported KCNA.

The state media described the area as a "beautiful and modern urban quarter" signifying "a new era of prosperity" for Pyongyang.

With the latest completion, North Korea has completed the construction of 30,000 new dwellings in Pyongyang's Hwasong and Songhwa districts since unveiling the project in a 2021 party meeting.

The complex is part of a five-year plan, with the goal of constructing 50,000 more apartments in Pyongyang. The city has a far higher quality of life than the rest of the poor nation.

The government is undertaking development measures to improve living conditions in the capital and other parts of the isolated country.

Despite the glossy pictures of Pyongyang's new skyline, living in a high-rise in North Korea is not always a symbol of luxury. Elevators in residential buildings often malfunction due to frequent power outages, making life challenging for residents living on higher levels.

To reduce the physical strain of mounting stairs, older residents are usually allocated the lower-level apartments, while younger residents are usually assigned the higher units.

Despite these efforts, North Korea continues to face severe housing shortages. Not to forget, the country is dealing with a crumbling economy, rising commodity costs, and persistent food insecurity as well.

The formal opening ceremony of the residential district will take place on April 15, one of the country's most important public holidays, honouring the birth anniversary of Kim Jong Un's grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Mr Sung was the founder of North Korea, leading the country from 1948 until he died in 1994.