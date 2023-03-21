North Koreans Resent 'Plump', Well-Dressed Daughter Of Kim Jong Un: Report

Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to be 10 years old.

The luxurious life of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is causing resentment in his country, according to a report in Radio Free Asia (RFA). One North Korean told the outlet that people are noticing the plump cheeks of Kim Ju Ae as she makes public appearances with her father. The 10-year-old was recently seen with Kim Jong Un as North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile last week. She was also present during a weapons display last month in a signal that Kim's family will continue to rule over the country.

"It makes me angry that my situation is so hard to bear, and Kim Ju Ae, who we all know is eating and living well, is showing up on TV in her fancy clothes so often," the North Korean said. The person's identity has not been revealed due to security reasons.

"The people are saying things like, 'She must be eating so well, her face is so white and plump like the moon'," said the person, who is from North Pyongyang, in the February 28 report. "Most people aren't able to eat properly so their cheekbones stick out from their faces even more than ever before."

Another person compared Kim's daughter's appearance with the children in the capital city who struggle to eat.

"They are angry to see the plump white face of the Beloved Child appearing so often in propaganda," the second person told RFA. "They say that she looks so different than the children of the common people, who cannot even eat three meals a day due to a lack of food."

Several media outlets have claimed that Kim Ju Ae will succeed her father, but South Korean officials believe it's too early to say that. South Korea's Unification Minister Kwon Youngse even pointed out that its neighbouring country is male dominated so Kim's daughter would not be the next leader.

Earlier this month, a report in Metro had said that Kim Ju Ae is "enjoying a life of luxury" while the country's citizens are still dealing with a mounting food crisis. Citing the South Korean National Intelligence Services, the report said that the 10-year-old spends her free time swimming, skiing, and riding horses. She is educated at home in Pyongyang and has never attended a formal educational institution.

North Korean state media has never mentioned Kim's children, but Seoul's spy agency says he has three with his wife. They are believed to be aged around 13, 10 and six.