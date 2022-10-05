North Korean Nuclear Test Would Threaten International Stability, Warns US

It is the North Korea's first missile launch over Japan since 2017.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that any new North Korean nuclear test would seriously threaten international stability and acknowledged past indications Pyonyang might be preparing for such a test.

"As you know, there (have) been indications in the past that the DPRK is preparing a test for what would be its 7th nuclear test," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"If they do such a test, from our perspective, it will clearly constitute a grave escalatory action and seriously threaten regional and international security and stability."

