'Feared Lynching, Dressed As Palestinian': Freed Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani On Hamas Captivity

Noa Argamani became a symbol of October 7 attack by Hamas

An Israeli woman - who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for about 245 days - was rescued in a daring operation over the weekend.

Noa Argamani and three other hostages - Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv - were rescued by Israeli forces from Hamas captivity in Gaza after a "complex daytime operation".

The four hostages - Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv - were kidnapped by the Hamas from the Nova music festival during the October 7 attack against Israel.

Noa Argamani was rescued from one location, while Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were rescued from a different apartment.

Noa Argamani became a symbol of October 7 attack by Hamas after her kidnapping video went viral.

She was seen being driven away by gunmen as she screamed, "Don't kill me! No, no, no." Her boyfriend Avi Nathan was also seen being manhandled by the Hamas group.

Following her rescue, Argamani was taken to a hospital in Tel Aviv, where she was able to reunite with her mother who is being treated there for cancer.

Speaking to an Israeli News channel - Channel 13 - Argamani said she was certain she would be lynched by the crowd in Gaza after she was kidnapped.

She said she was held captive at four different locations over the last eight months, and that at the last location the family she stayed with made her wash dishes.

The 26-year-old said she would dress as a Palestinian wpoman as she was moved house to house in Gaza.

Talking about the rescue operation, Argamani said she was washing dishes when the Israeli soldiers entered the house to rescue her. "It was scary. The soldiers were brave. In a matter of one second, I may not have been here today," Channel 13 quoted her as saying.

The IDF carried out the daring rescue operation on Saturday in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis gathered in what has become known as "Hostage Square" in central Tel Aviv to celebrate the rescue and demand the release of the remaining hostages.