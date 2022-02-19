New Satellite Pics Show Airfields Near Ukraine Packed With Russian Jets

Sukhoi 25s at Luninets airfield, Feb 15. High-res here

While Russia maintains that it continues to pull out forces from areas along Ukraine's frontier, high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar continues to indicate the extent of the Russian build-up. What is shown here are high-resolution images from five locations collected over the last few days.

The images show Russia has moved some of its military equipment to tactical positions near Ukraine. Other military hardware has arrived in the region. The new satellite images by Maxar show the extent of Russian activity at several key locations in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, as fears mount of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Attack helicopters at Lida airfield, Feb 16 High-res here

Attack helicopters at Lake Donuzlav, Feb 18 High-res here

Helicopters and ground-attack SU-25s at Millerovo airfield, Feb 18 High-res here

New helicopter deployment at Valuyki, Feb 15 High-res here

Battlegroup and troops deployment, Valuyki, Feb 15 High-res here

Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbor, but is demanding a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

In 2014, Russia invaded and occupied the Crimea region of Ukraine, making use of sympathetic separatists.