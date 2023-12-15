Nikki Haley Gets New Hampshire Governor's Backing For 2024 President Race

Nikki Haley is gaining ground in New Hampshire's GOP primary polls.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu enthusiastically endorsed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday, a crucial six weeks ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation primary. The endorsement took place during a campaign town hall at a ski area in Manchester, where Mr Sununu commended Ms Haley for aligning with key Republican values associated with the state's "Live Free or Die" motto, emphasizing low taxes, limited government, and local control.

Addressing a spirited crowd packed into a ski lodge, Mr Sununu left no room for ambiguity in his support, declaring, "You bet your a** I am (endorsing Nikki Haley)," as per Politico. He pointed to Ms Haley's impressive poll numbers and the ground game she has established, describing it as "absolutely unbelievable." Mr Sununu also highlighted Ms Haley's ability to connect with voters and the palpable momentum surrounding her campaign.

Mr Sununu emphasised the state's forward-looking stance, declaring, "This is an opportunity for New Hampshire to lead this country, for New Hampshire to say we're not looking in the rearview mirror anymore."

“This is a race between two people: Nikki Haley and Donald Trump,” Mr Sununu said, as per AP. “That's it. Nikki has spent time on the ground here, she's earned people's trust, and that's going to be the real decider.”

In a direct message to former President Donald Trump, Mr Sununu expressed gratitude for his service but made it clear that the state is moving on. "This is New Hampshire, and we go forward,” he said.

Mr Sununu also wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “@NikkiHaley is the candidate with the momentum to win and get our party back on track to delivering conservative victories across the country. She's answered our questions and built trust. Proud to endorse Nikki Haley for President and hope you'll join me in this movement!”

As Ms Haley arrived on stage to a standing ovation, she expressed her gratitude for Mr Sununu's backing, considering it a rock-solid show of support. "It doesn't get any better than this,” she exclaimed. The event ended with a hug between the two.

Nikki Haley is gaining ground in New Hampshire's GOP primary polls, ranking second behind Donald Trump. Together, with Governor Chris Sununu, they aim to attract more moderate Republicans and independents for Ms Haley's campaign in the upcoming primary.