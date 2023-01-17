Viral Video Of Nepal Flight Air Hostess Is Old, Not 'Minutes Before Crash'

Oshin Ale Magar died in the crash on Sunday

Nepal is mourning the death of 69 people in Sunday's deadly plane crash, the worst aviation disaster in the country in three decades. Among the victims was 24-year-old flight attendant Oshin Ale Magar, who left home promising that she would be back to celebrate Maghe Sankranti festival with her family.

A video of the attendant, in which is seen recording herself inside the aircraft, has been doing the rounds on social media. Several media outlets shared the video, saying it was filmed by Ale Magar moments before the crash.

However, the original video uploaded on TikTok shows it was first shared by the air hostess on September 11 last year and not on the day of the crash. A screen recording of Oshin Ale Magar's TikTok also confirms that the viral video does not capture the moments before the crash.

Seventy-two people were on board the 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines when it plunged into a steep gorge and burst into flames during a landing attempt at the new airport in Pokhara. All the passengers on board, including five Indians, are feared dead.

Oshin Ale Magar's family was preparing to celebrate Maghe Sankranti when they learned about the crash. She had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years and was living in Kathmandu.

Following the accident, her father, Mohan Ale Magar, said that he had asked Oshin Ale Magar to skip work that day. But, she had insisted on completing two flights and returning to celebrate the festival, Mohan Ale Magar told Republica newspaper over the phone.

Oshin Ale Magar was the eldest of her four siblings. The flight attendant married two years ago in Pokhara and her husband is in the UK.