Nawaz Sharif's Security Guards Jailed For Attacking Journalist: Police

Two security personnel of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were on Tuesday sent to jail for allegedly assaulting a cameraman of a private television news channel, police said.

The incident happened on Monday when cameraman Syed Wajid Ali was trying to take the pictures of Mr Sharif when he was leaving the parliament building premises.

A television footage of the incident showed Mr Ali lying on the ground after a security guard allegedly pushed him for coming in the way of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader, media reports said.

Another guard was then seen rushing towards the cameraman and kicking him on his face. The guard, according to the footage, then managed to escape the scene in one of the vehicles of the protocol, it said.

The cameraman lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital, where he received stitches on his lips and head.

An FIR was registered against three security personnel of Mr Sharif and two unidentified persons, police said.

Two guards, identified as Mansub and Mohsin were arrested and produced before a judge, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

The former prime minister said he regretted the incident, but added that the cameraman had first hit his guard with the camera.

Later, Mr Sharif met journalists and assured them that he will not interfere in the course of law.

"I will aid the investigation into the matter in every way possible and I will also take action against the guards who are involved in the incident," Mr Sharif said.