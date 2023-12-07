Why Natalie Portman Said 'I'm 18' To King Charles's 'Star Wars' Question

The original Star Wars trilogy was released from 1977 to 1983. (File)

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman recently recalled an amusing anecdote involving her encounter with Britain's King Charles.

Natalie Portman has previously been recognized worldwide for her role as Queen Amidala in the 1999 Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. She reprised her role in the last two episodes of the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Padme Amidala.

Natalie Portman appeared on the popular US chat show 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen on Monday. She was asked by the show's host about her meeting with the royal family during the premiere of "The Phantom Menace", she recalled a funny incident where the British monarch inquired about her role in previous Star Wars movies, "I remember Prince Charles, he was then a Prince and asked me if I was in the originals. I was like, 'No, I'm 18!' But he was very friendly."

The original Star Wars trilogy was released from 1977 to 1983, Natalie Portman born on 9 June 1981, currently aged at 42, would've been 2 years old when the third instalment of the "original" Star Wars, the Return of the Jedi (1983) was released.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the franchise, she said "no one has asked" her about it but she would be open to it. Talking about her experience of working in the trilogy she said it was "amazing" adding it was her first time experiencing working using a green screen.

Aside from her successful career in Star Wars, Natalie Portman has previously won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her film performance in the film "Black Swan". She is also the first person born in the 1980s to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress, according to IMDb.

She appeared on the chat show with co-star Julianne Moore to discuss a new drama directed by Todd Haynes with the title "May December".

The most recent Star Wars movie, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" released in 2019, has received mixed reviews across the world but has performed exceptionally well at the global box office for a total of approximately $1.077 billion.