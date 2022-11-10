NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Striking Image Of Dwarf Galaxy

NASA also shared a video that shows past space observatory images.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope recently shared a spectacular image of the dwarf galaxy Wolf-Lundmark-Melotte (WLM). The image shows countless white stars within the dwarf gallery, which is about 3 million light-years from our galaxy, Milky Way and it is about one-tenth the size.

NASA said that WLM is considered a dwarf galaxy in our galactic neighbourhood. While it is close, it's much more isolated than other nearby galaxies, which interact with our own Milky Way. WLM also has a similar chemical makeup to galaxies in the early universe, meaning it's poor in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. Because WLM is small and low-mass, supernovae (star explosion) events can be powerful and energetic enough to expel heavier elements out of the galaxy.

Check out the image here:

What's WLM like?



🏠 Galactic neighbor: 3 million light-years away

🙅 Antisocial: Hasn't interacted with nearby galaxies

👴 Old school: Similar chemical makeup to early universe galaxies



This makes WLM ideal for studying how stars in the early universe may have formed & evolved. pic.twitter.com/iWMYnVaofk — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 9, 2022

The Webb telescope used its near-infrared camera to capture stunning details. Kristen McQuinn of Rutgers University, one of the lead scientists on Webb Early Release Science in a post shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, "We can see a myriad of individual stars of different colours, sizes, temperatures, ages, and stages of evolution; interesting clouds of nebular gas within the galaxy; foreground stars with Webb's diffraction spikes; and background galaxies with neat features like tidal tails."

"Countless white stars, interspersed with yellow and orange background galaxies of various shapes, dot the black background. One prominent galaxy is a pale yellow spiral in the top left corner of the image. Another defining feature is a large white star with long diffraction spikes, seen just to the right of the top centre," NASA described the image.

Earlier, the Webb telescope captured an eerie, extremely dusty view of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The expansive Eagle Nebula, which is 6,500 light-years away, is the location of The Pillars of Creation.