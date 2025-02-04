NASA Astronaut Shares Magical Picture Of Burj Khalifa From Space

NASA astronaut Donald Roy Pettit has shared a breathtaking picture of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, from space. Captured from the International Space Station (ISS), the photograph featured the Burj Khalifa shining brightly against Dubai's well-lit skyline. Donald shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building from space."

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building from space. pic.twitter.com/qK9rMmPbd7 — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 2, 2025

Mr Pettit's photograph of Burj Khalifa went viral in no time, with people marvelling at the beauty of the structure.



"An incredible photo!" said a person.

An incredible photo! — A. Pettit (@PettitFrontier) February 2, 2025

Another added, "An iconic view! Burj Khalifa truly stands out, even from space."

An iconic view! Burj Khalifa truly stands out, even from space ???? — Bharat (@BharatX20) February 2, 2025

"What a view! Thank you for sharing," read a comment.

What a view! Thank you for sharing. — Stardust (@Outlier170) February 3, 2025

Don Pettit's space shot of the Burj Khalifa came days after NASA's space photograph of Dubai's dazzling city lights was made public by the Dubai Government Media Office. The image showed Dubai's dazzling network of connectivity including major roads and highways. It also highlighted the city's strategically located coastline and artificial islands.



Mr Pettit is a 70-year-old chemical engineer and an experienced American astronaut known for his work in orbital astrophotography. Since being chosen by NASA in 1996, he has completed more than 13 hours of spacewalks and over 500 days in space on several ISS missions.



In addition to his scientific work, Mr Pettit is passionate about space photography and often shares stunning photos of the Earth's landscapes, city lights, and auroras on social media. He is currently serving as a flight engineer and member of the Expedition 72 crew aboard the orbiting laboratory, where he will spend approximately 6 months conducting science experiments and maintaining the space station.