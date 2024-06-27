Top Candidate For Interpol Chief Accused Of Kidnapping 2 Indian Businessmen

Mubita Nawa is currently the deputy commissioner of police in Zambia

Mubita Nawa, a top candidate for the post of Interpol chief, has been accused of kidnapping and extortion of two Indian businessmen. He faces allegations of kidnapping and extortion linked to a £105M court case involving Vinod and Uddit Sadhu.

Lawyers for businessmen Vinod and Uddit have written to Interpol, alleging that Nawa was involved in their kidnapping and extortion in September 2022, the Independent reported.



Nawa, currently the deputy commissioner of police in Zambia, is one of four candidates shortlisted for the Interpol secretary general position, supported by African Union member states.

The Sadhus, owners of Sun Pharmaceuticals, were awarded £105m by Zambia's Supreme Court in 2022 for overpayment on a loan but have yet to receive the payment from the government. Since then, they claim to have been subjected to "extreme and illegal pressure" to forgo the payment by people, including Nawa and his associates, who are close to the administration.



The Sadhus have now initiated legal proceedings against those involved in the 2022 incident wherein Nawa will be a critical witness.



According to the letter by the UK-based Leverets Group, the Sadhus were ambushed by men posing as police officers. They say they were threatened and coerced, claiming to be “bundled into an unmarked van before being taken to a private residence.” One of the captives raised the alarm using a hidden mobile phone.



Later, they were transferred to a police station where, they allege, Mubita Nawa, then the deputy director of the Zambian Criminal Investigation Department (CID), participated in their mistreatment. The letter described the involvement of "new kidnappers, assailants and extortionists, including Nawa."



Zambian police have denied what they described as the "malicious allegations" by the lawyers representing the Sadhus. They stated that the Sadhus are suspects in a fraud investigation and accused them of illegally changing the ownership structure of Sun Pharmaceuticals.



The police chief also denied the allegations against Mubita Nawa, calling them false and intended to damage his reputation ahead of the Interpol secretary general elections.