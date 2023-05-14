Mother's Day 2023: 5 Special Gift Ideas For Your Mother

Mother's Day is marked on the second Sunday of May to celebrate this special bond. (Representational)

A mother is that special person in our lives who is always there to guide us. From being a caregiver to a protector, she plays multiple roles for her children and strives to ensure their wellbeing. The relationship between a mother and her children is unique and pure in every sense.

Mother's Day is marked on the second Sunday of May to celebrate this special bond. This year, the day falls on May 14.

To mark this day, you can gift her something special to bring a smile on her face. Remember, every mother in this world is unique and so the present you choose for her should also be unique. We have curated a list of five such gift ideas from which you can choose.

1. Yoga or gym class membership

Buying a yoga or gym membership for your mother will show how much you care for her health. This will ensure that she also looks after herself and not just the rest of the family. Engaging in such activities is beneficial for both physical and mental health. So, go ahead and gift this to your mother.

2. Clothing

If your mother likes dressing up and keeping her wardrobe up to date, buy her a saree or other clothes she likes to wear.

3. Skincare product

Skincare products such as facial cleansers, serums, chemical peels, and anti-ageing creams can also be great gifts for your mother. You can either give the product that she doesn't have or buy a whole set of all essential skincare products.

4. Personalised sweatshirt or pendant

Express your love for your mother with a personalised sweatshirt for her. Just print a sweet and personal message on the shirt and gift it to her this Mother's Day. You can choose a personalised pendant or necklace too.

5. Air fryer

Gift an air fryer to your mother and help her cook healthier oil-free food. This will benefit not just her, but the entire family. You can also gift a recipe book so that she never runs out of ideas to cook something new.