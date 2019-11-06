Mississippi Rated Fattest State In America

US spends almost USD 200 billion a year on obesity-related health care costs.

Mississippi has been found to be the most obese state in the US according to new findings that drew on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to personal finance site WalletHub's ''2019's the Fattest States in America'' report, Mississippi was rated the fattest state in America, mainly due to having the highest prevalence of children and adults who are overweight and obese. Along with West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama they rounded up the five fattest states in the US, reported Market Watch.

The data was collected from all across 50 states and Washington and the rankings were done on the basis of obesity and overweight prevalence across America.

It also included data on activity rates, health consequences and food consumption sourced from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and organisations such as the Child and Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative and the Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health.

Meanwhile, Utah was ranked the least fat, followed by Colorado, Massachusetts, Connecticut and California.

The Gallup's National Health and Well-Being Index which was released in February also placed West Virginia on the bottom of its well-being list for the 10th year in a row.

