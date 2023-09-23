Missing 2-Year-Old Girl In US Found Asleep In Remote Area Using Family Dog As Pillow

The girl was first reported missing in Faithorn at about 8pm Wednesday. (Representative Pic)

A 2-year-old girl who went missing in Michigan, US, with two family dogs was found asleep in the woods hours later using one of her pets as a pillow. According to Sky News, the little girl wandered away from her home on Wednesday night. Her disappearance sparked a major hunt, with drones and police dogs joining the cops and local residents to search the remote wooded area.

After several hours missing, the girl was found asleep by authorities using the smaller dog of the two as a pillow. "She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe," lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said, as per the outlet. "It's a really remarkable story," he added.

The girl, identified as Thea Chase, was first reported missing in Faithorn at about 8pm Wednesday, as per People. At about midnight, she was found around three miles away from her home by a local riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with her two dogs lying beside her. Mr Giannunzio said that the little girl was assessed by medical staff and appeared to be healthy.

Speaking to People, a Michigan State Police public information officer said that the smaller dog she was using as a pillow was a cocker spaniel, while the bigger dog, a rottweiler, was in "guardian mode". As far as the police investigation, authorities don't believe foul play or negligence played any part in the whole ordeal.

Notably, Faithorn - the region where the girl went missing - is an unincorporated village located just east of the Wisconsin state line and about 97 kilometers southwest of Marquette, Michigan.

According to People, in May an 8-year-old boy also went missing for two days during a family camping trip in Michigan. He was discovered underneath a log where he had sought warmth and shelter. Back then, authorities said that more than 150 personnel from Michigan State Police and local police partners searched for the missing boy on foot, by air and by water.