Mike Pompeo Discusses Pak's Role In Afghan Peace Process With Imran Khan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, during which he emphasised on the significant role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism.

"Secretary Pompeo emphasised the continued importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"The Secretary looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organisations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership," Ms Ortagus said.

Mr Pompeo had met Mr Khan last in Islamabad on September 5, 2018.

During the meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister, Mr Pompeo had discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment avenues.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.