Michigan Supreme Court Rules To Keep Trump On 2024 Primary Ballot

Colorado court had ruled Trump is disqualified from appearing on 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump from serving as US president and banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)