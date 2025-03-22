Meet The Richest European Royal. He's Not A Member Of British Monarchy

Monarchs no longer have ultimate power but many of them are still extremely wealthy. And some royal families are wealthier than we might imagine. For instance, the reigning monarch of Luxembourg, Grand Duke Henri, has an incredible net worth of $4 billion.

The royals of the seventh-smallest nation in Europe might not be as popular as their British counterparts, but they have accumulated a sizeable fortune. Even King Charles and Queen Camilla's estimated net worth stands nowhere compared to Duke Henri's $4 billion net worth.

As the current monarch of Luxembourg, the 69-year-old has managed a dynasty of enormous riches and accumulated an incredible fortune.

The majority of the wealth of the Luxembourg Royal Family does not come from the multimillion-pound Sovereign Grant annually. The family gets only about $11 million per year, compared to nearly $111 million the British Royal Family received in the last three years.



The money is used to cover staff expenditures and any costs associated with their official responsibilities, such as travel. The Grand Duke has an excellent real estate portfolio, unique jewels, acres of land, and private holdings -- all contributing to his $4 billion net worth.



He has an extraordinary collection of jewels and a sizable estate. Duke Henri — the first cousin of Prince Robert of Luxembourg — owns three official properties: Fischbach Castle, Berg Castle, and the Grand Ducal Palace.



The Grand Ducal Palace is not the Duke's primary residence, it is his formal residence. Located in the heart of Luxembourg City, the Ducal Palace is accessible to visitors during the summer. Berg Castle in Colmar-Berg is the primary residence of Duke Henri. The gardens of Berg Castle are available to visitors on June 23, Luxembourg's National Day, every year.



Fischbach Castle served as Duke Henri's primary residence during his tenure as the heir apparent, before he officially left in 2000.



Duke Henri caused a nationwide uproar in 2006 when, a year after his mother, Grand Duchess Joséphine-Charlotte's death, he put some of her diamonds up for auction.



Soon after, the monarch came under fire from the public, who claimed he was selling pieces of the country's "national heritage" for extra money. Duke Henri consequently withdrew his late mother's belongings from the auction.



Speaking of the British Royal Family, while King Charles and Queen Camilla's net worth stands at $780 million, Prince William and Kate Middleton are thought to be worth approximately $1.3 billion as a result of his rich inheritance from the estate of the Duchy of Cornwall.

