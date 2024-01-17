McDonald's Cashier, Who Worked At The Company For 45 Years, Retires At 84

Ms Sharp shared that McDonald's gave her flexibility to work as a single mother too.

An 84-year-old McDonald's cashier who worked for the company for 45 years is finally retiring. Dot Sharp, who recently turned 84 served her last customer- her granddaughter, from the drive thru window at a McDonald's in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania on Friday, according to Business Insider.

A spokesperson for McDonald's franchisee Tri County Management told the outlet, "The drive-thru line was wrapped all the way around the building because so many of her regulars wanted to wish her well."

Ms Sharp initially secured the job in September 1978, and single mother, enjoyed the flexible schedule.

At the time, an order of small fries was just 35 cents, and the chain's signature Big Mac sold for a mere 90 cents, New York Post reported.

"I'm really sad about that because it's not so much the food, it's the people," Sharp told ABC-affiliate WTAE. "The people that I work with, they were great, they treated me great all these years, and we have the best customers in the world here."

In her 45-year-stint at fast food giant, Ms Sharp was part of various positions including crew and manager positions, but for the last nine years she was working at the first window of the drive-thru. According to Business Insider, her role included greeting customers, taking orders, and accepting payments.

"That's the actual function of her position - but it doesn't capture the essence of who Dot is," the spokesperson said. "Dot welcomes each customer with a sunny smile and cheerful greeting. She knows many customers by name and order."

"Our customers love her and so have generations of her fellow co-workers," franchise owner Meghan Sweeney said in a press release. "She brought a sunny disposition to every shift and always made the customer her top priority."