Man Robbed Utah Bank Of $1 Demanding To Go To Federal Prison

A man has been arrested in the United States for demanding $1 from the employees of a bank and refusing to leave from the site, according to a report in NBC News. The man, identified as 65-year-old Donald Santacroce, entered a branch of Wells Fargo Bank in Salt Lake City in Utah on Monday morning and presented a piece of paper with a note on it that said it's a bank robbery. He also asked the employees to "pardon" him, the outlet added.

"Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00 Thank you," Santacroce said, as per NBC News.

The employees complied with his direction and after his "robbery" was successful, they asked the man to leave. But to their surprise, the 65-year-old asked the bank employees to call the police and even waited for the cops patiently in the bank's lobby.

"Donald made a statement to the victims that they are lucky he didn't have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there," the affidavit filed by the police after arresting Santacroce said, as reported by NBC News.

When the police arrived, he handed over the $1 bill to the officers and told them that he committed the crime because he "wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison".

He added that if he gets out of the jail, he will rob another bank until he is sent to the federal prison again.

There is no clarity as to why the man was so adamant on going to federal prison.

Santacroce was booked on felony robbery charge but was released from custody on Wednesday, said the outlet.