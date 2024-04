German airline Lufthansa on Thursday said it would continue to suspend flights to and from Tehran until Saturday due to tensions in the Middle East.

"Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Saturday, 13 April, after careful evaluation," the airline said in a statement.

