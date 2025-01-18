Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Four Generations Of A Family Homeless

Four generations of a single family lost their homes to the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. Among them is Danielle Stone, whose house was destroyed in the deadly Eaton Fire, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Fanned by the fierce Santa Ana winds, the fires have turned dry hills into a relentless inferno, reducing homes to ashes and forcing thousands to evacuate. Firefighters and emergency responders are working round the clock to bring the situation under control and assist affected families. At least 27 people have died.

37-year-old Danielle Stone lived with her husband, Bryan Davila, and their daughter Melina in Altadena, Los Angeles County. The couple then moved to Ms Stone's parents' home, about a mile away. But things didn't go as planned. The brutal wildfires were spreading rapidly, forcing them to evacuate there, too.

The horror didn't end there. Ms Stone's grandmother, Helena Montanez was also asked to evacuate her home for 60 years. Within the blink of an eye, all three homes were destroyed, affecting four generations, the report added.

Recalling the horrifying experience, Danielle Stone said, “It does feel weird that we can't go home. It doesn't feel as real. You go to sleep and you wake up and you're like, ‘Is this real?'”

Talking about her family's struggle and how her parents had built a home, she added, “My grandma sacrificed and did everything she could to build a safe home for her and her family.”

“My parents, you know penny for penny, saved and worked super hard to do whatever they could to create a safe home for me and my sister. For Bryan and I,” she said.

Ms Stone added their family intends to rebuild their Altadena house. They have started a GoFundMe campaign. So far, it has raised $108,825 of its $130,000 goal.

The LA wildfires have burnt 40,000 acres (16,000 hectares) of land. The situation is still dangerous, officials say.