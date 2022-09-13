Li Yifeng: 5 Facts About Chinese Actor Arrested For Hiring Sex Workers

Li Yifeng, who played revolutionary leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 biopic to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, is hugely popular, with more than 60 million followers on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Li Yifeng, also known as Evan Li is also a singer came in limelight after participating in the 2007 My Hero contest. He made debut as a singer with album Four Leaf Clover. In 2009, Mr Li made his acting debut with the drama The Prince of Tennis 2, adapted from the Japanese anime The Prince of Tennis.

Global and local brands including luxury fashion house Prada, watchmaker Panerai and French cognac maker Remy Martin issued statements on Sunday saying they had dropped Li as their brand ambassador following the scandal.

Born on May 4, 1987, Mr Li last year appeared in a public service announcement video to promote national security.