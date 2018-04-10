Do You Hang Laundry In Balcony? Think Again Before You Do In This Country

The campaign was prompted by concerns over hygiene and visual pollution as several cities and regions in Gulf countries were pushing for strict regulations in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Gulf News.
The campaign in Kuwait has been going on for years, dating back to a ministerial decision issued in 2008, said Zaid Al Enezi, head of the campaign team.
So far, 12 apartments had been warned that they would have to pay fines if they continued drying their clothes in balconies, he said.
Bahrain introduced a similar ban in 2017 after some residents complained that the sight of underwear and lingerie outside was "provocative, disrespectful and embarrassing".