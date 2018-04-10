Do You Hang Laundry In Balcony? Think Again Before You Do In This Country The campaign was prompted by concerns over hygiene and visual pollution as several cities and regions in Gulf countries were pushing for strict regulations in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Gulf News.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT 12 apartments have been warned for fines if they continued drying clothes in balcony. (Representative) Kuwait: Residents in Kuwait who hang out laundry on their balconies will be fined up to 300 Kuwaiti dinars (about $1,000) under a new campaign.



The campaign was prompted by concerns over hygiene and visual pollution as several cities and regions in Gulf countries were pushing for strict regulations in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Gulf News.



The campaign in Kuwait has been going on for years, dating back to a ministerial decision issued in 2008, said Zaid Al Enezi, head of the campaign team.



So far, 12 apartments had been warned that they would have to pay fines if they continued drying their clothes in balconies, he said.



Hefty fines are not rare in the country. In August 2017, a Kuwaiti man was told by police that he might have to pay 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($33,300) for throwing an empty can on the beach.



Bahrain introduced a similar ban in 2017 after some residents complained that the sight of underwear and lingerie outside was "provocative, disrespectful and embarrassing".



Residents in Kuwait who hang out laundry on their balconies will be fined up to 300 Kuwaiti dinars (about $1,000) under a new campaign.The campaign was prompted by concerns over hygiene and visual pollution as several cities and regions in Gulf countries were pushing for strict regulations in this regard, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Gulf News.The campaign in Kuwait has been going on for years, dating back to a ministerial decision issued in 2008, said Zaid Al Enezi, head of the campaign team.So far, 12 apartments had been warned that they would have to pay fines if they continued drying their clothes in balconies, he said. Hefty fines are not rare in the country. In August 2017, a Kuwaiti man was told by police that he might have to pay 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($33,300) for throwing an empty can on the beach.Bahrain introduced a similar ban in 2017 after some residents complained that the sight of underwear and lingerie outside was "provocative, disrespectful and embarrassing".