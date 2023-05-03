Kremlin Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Ukraine Denies Involvement In Putin's Alleged Assassination Attempt

Kremlin Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Kremlin said in a statement that fragments of the drones had been scattered on the territory of the Kremlin but there were no casualties or material damage.

Kremlin Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Ukraine Denies Involvement In Putin's Alleged Assassination Attempt

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building, it said, adding it considered the alleged attack "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

Here are the LIVE Updates on Putin's Alleged Assassination Bid:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
May 03, 2023 18:27 (IST)
Ukraine Denies Involvement In Alleged Kremlin Drone Attack
Ukraine says it has "nothing to do" with the alleged assassination attempt on Russia President Vladimir Putin.


May 03, 2023 18:25 (IST)
Downed Drone Debris Fell Inside Kremlin, No Injuries Reported
Russia said it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin in what it called a "terrorist" assassination attempt against the Russian president. 

The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not injure anyone, the statement added. Moscow's mayor has since announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.

Additionally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled WWII Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned. 

May 03, 2023 18:16 (IST)
Video: Smoke Over Kremlin As Russia Alleges Drone Attack By Ukraine
A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex.

May 03, 2023 18:14 (IST)
Putin Not Injured In Drone Attack, Says Russia: What We Know
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
May 03, 2023 18:13 (IST)
"Terrorist Act": Russia Says Will Take Retaliatory Measures After Kremlin Drone Attack
Moscow said in a statement that two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin and as a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ...The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."
.