Kremlin Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Ukraine Denies Involvement In Putin's Alleged Assassination Attempt

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.
Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building, it said, adding it considered the alleged attack "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."
Here are the LIVE Updates on Putin's Alleged Assassination Bid:
A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex.
- Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight
- Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin
- Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin's life
- Russia says it reserves right to respond when and how it... pic.twitter.com/loZA6c3Fvd
