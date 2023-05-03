Kremlin Drone Attack LIVE Updates: Ukraine Denies Involvement In Putin's Alleged Assassination Attempt

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building.

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences.

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin building, it said, adding it considered the alleged attack "a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

Here are the LIVE Updates on Putin's Alleged Assassination Bid:

May 03, 2023 18:27 (IST) Ukraine Denies Involvement In Alleged Kremlin Drone Attack

Ukraine says it has "nothing to do" with the alleged assassination attempt on Russia President Vladimir Putin.





May 03, 2023 18:25 (IST) Downed Drone Debris Fell Inside Kremlin, No Injuries Reported

Russia said it had shot down two drones aimed at Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin in what it called a "terrorist" assassination attempt against the Russian president.

The remnants of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin but did not injure anyone, the statement added. Moscow's mayor has since announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over the Russian capital.

Additionally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled WWII Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned.



May 03, 2023 18:16 (IST) Video: Smoke Over Kremlin As Russia Alleges Drone Attack By Ukraine

A video circulating on Russian social media on Wednesday appeared to show a plume of smoke over Moscow's Kremlin, after what the presidential administration said was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at President Vladimir Putin, who has a residence in the walled complex.

KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK



- Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight



- Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin



- Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin's life



May 03, 2023 18:14 (IST) Putin Not Injured In Drone Attack, Says Russia: What We Know

Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency. Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run RIA news agency.