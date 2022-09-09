



King Charles Vows Lifelong Service, Says "Thank You" To "Darling Mama"

Britain's King Charles III, in his first national address after succeeding his mother Queen Elizabeth II, remembered her as "an inspiration and example to me and to all my family".

"Her Majesty The Queen, my beloved Mother... we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said. Hers was "a life well-lived" and "a promise with destiny kept".

The Queen died

"She is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today,” he added.