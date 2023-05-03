King Charles III's Coronation: Schedule And How Can You Watch It Live

King Charles will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, alongside Queen Camilla.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry, and solemn religious significance on Saturday, May 6, after he became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September.

For the best part of a thousand years, the kings and queens of England and Britain have been crowned at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that has changed little throughout the centuries.

There have been 38 monarchs crowned at the abbey. Edward V, one of two young princes believed to have been murdered in the Tower of London in the 15th century, and Edward VIII, who abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, were not crowned.

So, what time is the coronation ceremony, and how can you watch it from home?

All you need to know is this:

Timings

The coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT, following a procession from Buckingham Palace. It is set to be shorter than that for his mother 70 years ago, at about two hours long compared to almost four hours.

A much larger procession will depart the Abbey, made up of armed forces from Britain and across the Commonwealth. The king and queen will travel in the gold state coach, which was commissioned in 1760.

Coronation Day schedule, May 6:

3 p.m. IST: King Charles and Queen Camilla will step out of Buckingham Palace for a procession (a little over 1 mile) to head to Westminster Abbey.

3.30 p.m. IST: Coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (church) by the Archbishop in front of the royals and guests

4.30 p.m. IST: The King and Queen will travel back to the Palace through a slow procession, meeting crowds.

6.45 p.m.: The Royals and the King do their usual Royal family balcony wave at the palace and watch the flypast.

How to watch King Charles' coronation:

Several international TV channels, including the BBC, ABC News, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, will telecast this event on their different broadcasting platforms.

The Royal Family YouTube Channel is also supposed to live stream the ceremony.