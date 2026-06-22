'Put Myself Forward': Andy Burnham Says He Will Run For UK Prime Minister

- Veteran UK politician Andy Burnham will seek to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader
- Burnham, 56, called for an orderly and responsible transition after Starmer stepped down
- Burnham announced his leadership bid on social media platform X
Veteran UK politician Andy Burnham confirmed on Monday that he would seek to replace Keir Starmer as leader of the ruling Labour party and prime minister.
Burnham, 56, called for an "orderly and responsible" transition after Starmer announced he was stepping down. "I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham wrote on X.
Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026
His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will…
Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who previously said he would join a leadership race, instead said he was backing Burnham, suggesting the former Manchester mayor could become leader without any formal contest.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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