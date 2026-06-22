'Put Myself Forward': Andy Burnham Says He Will Run For UK Prime Minister

Veteran UK politician Andy Burnham confirmed on Monday that he would seek to replace Keir Starmer as leader of the ruling Labour party and prime minister.

Burnham, 56, called for an "orderly and responsible" transition after Starmer announced he was stepping down. "I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham wrote on X.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who previously said he would join a leadership race, instead said he was backing Burnham, suggesting the former Manchester mayor could become leader without any formal contest.

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