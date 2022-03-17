Kamala Harris' Tweet Suggests Ukraine Part Of NATO, Outrage On Twitter

File photo of US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris is again facing the ire over the Ukraine issue, after a tweet from her handle wrongly indicated that Ukraine was a member of 39-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO. Harris recently visited to Europe where she discussed the Russian invasion situation with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

The tweet was posted on Tuesday evening and deleted an hour later, but not before its screenshots began circulating on the internet.

In the now-deleted tweet, Harris had said: “When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security. The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

The second, nearly identical tweet, which was posted about an hour later said: “When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security. The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and in defense of the NATO alliance.”

The only difference between the two Twitter posts is the word "and", which clarifies that the US supports Ukraine and the NATO alliance.

This is in line with the official transcript of the speech Harris made during a Democratic National Committee (DNC) meeting over the weekend.

The official transcript of the speech, released by the White House, included the word “and” intended to clarify that the Vice-President inadvertently omitted the word. Harris' account is managed by the DNC.

But before the post was taken now and the correct one posted again, a number of users slammed Harris.

“This is the Vice President of the United States, sent defuse what could be WWIII - including nukes - and she does not know the most basic facts about the situation. This is as dangerous as it is stupid,” tweeted former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden.

“Since when is Ukraine a part of NATO?” another user with the handle Recor Music posted.

Ukraine is not a member of the NATO. Russia justified its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, calling it “special military operation” aimed to stop Ukraine from joining the Western military alliance.