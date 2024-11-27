Kamala Harris Releases New Video Reminding Supporters "Don't Let Anybody Take Your Power"

US Vice President Kamala Harris has released a video on X, second after electoral loss to Donald Trump, addressed directly to Democratic Party's followers. The short video shows Ms Harris reminding her supporters that they have the same power that they did before November 5. The video left social media users stunned, with many wondering how there seems to be something "off" with the vice president. In her November 6 video, Ms Harris had conceded the presidential election to Mr Trump, but told her supporters to "keep fighting".

While the first video lasted 15 minutes, the latest one released on Tuesday is less than a minute long.

"I just have to remind you, don't let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," Ms Harris said in the video posted on the official handle of the Democratic Party.

The clip sent social media in overdrive. Users called it "a joke" and wondered why Ms Harris posted it online.

"Is this a... joke? It's a terrible video. Yikes," commented one X user. "The joy is gone," the Republican Committee of Prince William County said on the social media platform.

The video has amassed more than six million views, but many users questioned the timing and motivation behind Ms Harris' sudden message.

This year's US presidential election campaign was one of the most hostile in modern US history. Ms Harris entered the race in July after the visibly ageing Joe Biden dropped out.

She ran a centrist campaign that highlighted Mr Trump's inflammatory messaging and use of racist and sexist tropes. But his apocalyptic warnings about immigration found their mark with voters battered by the post-Covid economy and eager for change after the Biden years.