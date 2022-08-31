Joe Biden Condemns 'Sickening' Attacks On FBI After Trump Raid

"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI", US President said during his speech in Pennsylvania.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday denounced Republican attacks on the integrity of the FBI, and an upsurge in threats against the agency, three weeks after it raided the Florida residence of former president Donald Trump.

The federal law enforcement organization came under a barrage of criticism in right-wing circles after agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort for government secrets in early August -- and was attacked by an armed man at its Cincinnati office in the following days.

"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI... There is no place in this country for endangering the lives of law enforcement. No place. None. Period. I'm opposed to defunding the police, I'm also opposed to defunding the FBI," Biden said in a speech in Pennsylvania.

