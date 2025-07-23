Advertisement

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba May Quit After Poll Debacle: Report

The reports said Ishiba had conveyed his intention to step down to those close to him, following the announcement Wednesday of a US-Japan trade deal.

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to soon announce his resignation, local media said Wednesday, after an election debacle left his coalition without a majority in parliament's upper house.

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru Ishiba Resignation
