Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba May Quit After Poll Debacle: Report

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to soon announce his resignation, local media said Wednesday, after an election debacle left his coalition without a majority in parliament's upper house.

The reports said Ishiba had conveyed his intention to step down to those close to him, following the announcement Wednesday of a US-Japan trade deal.

