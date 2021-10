Japan's parliament voted to approve Fumio Kishida as prime minister.

Japan's parliament voted Monday to approve Fumio Kishida as prime minister, with the new leader expected to announce a cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.

The soft-spoken scion of a Hiroshima political family, Kishida beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week.

