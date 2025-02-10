Israel Says Hamas Announcement "Complete Violation" Of Gaza Truce

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday called an announcement by the Palestinian group Hamas that it would postpone the release of hostages a "complete violation" of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

"Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages. I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

Earlier, the Palestinian group Hamas said it was postponing the next release of hostages held captive in Gaza "until further notice," accusing Israel of failing to meet its commitments.

"The release of the prisoners (Israeli hostages), which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation's compliance and retroactive fulfilment of the past weeks' obligations," Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "all the families of the hostages were informed this evening of Hamas's announcement."

"The families were made aware that the State of Israel is committed to respecting the agreement and considers any violation of it with the utmost seriousness," it added.

The Hostage Families Forum campaign group said it had "requested assistance from the mediating countries to help restore and implement the existing deal effectively".

Militants in Gaza have so far freed 16 Israeli hostages during the truce in exchange for hundreds of mostly Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails.

Five Thai hostages have also been released outside the ceasefire exchange framework.

Under the deal, which came into effect on January 19, 17 more hostages should be released before the end of the first 42-day phase of the truce.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)