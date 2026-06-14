Who Is Ahmad Vahidi? Iran Guards Commander Driving Tehran's War Negotiations

Iran has fired ballistic missiles at Israel since a fragile ceasefire took hold in April. The move was reportedly pushed by Ahmad Vahidi, a deputy commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Vahidi wanted a strong response to Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Beirut, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Israel carried out overnight attacks inside Iran, with explosions reported in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Karaj and Isfahan. The strikes came just hours after Iran fired missiles towards northern Israel. Iran said it was responding to what it called repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire, particularly Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

Who is Ahmad Vahidi?

Ahmad Vahidi serves as a deputy commander in the IRGC, which is one of the most powerful military organisations in the country. He was born in June 1958 in Shiraz, Iran. He studied electronics for his bachelor's degree, then completed a master's degree in industrial engineering and later earned a PhD in strategic studies.

During the Iran-Iraq War, he worked in military intelligence and helped build Iran's intelligence network within the IRGC. In 1988, he was appointed the first commander of the Quds Force, a special IRGC unit that handles operations outside Iran. The force supports allied groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and armed groups in Iraq. Vahidi led the unit until 1997, after which Qassem Soleimani took over.

From 2009 to 2013, he served as Iran's defence minister under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. During this period, Iran focused on developing its domestic missile and drone capabilities. Iranian state media even described the period as a “golden age” of Iran's military strength.

Later, he also led a defence university and served as interior minister under President Ebrahim Raisi in 2021. In 2022, Iran witnessed widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. She died after being arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Vahidi was part of the country's top leadership overseeing the security response to those protests.

He has been sanctioned by countries including the United States, Canada and members of the European Union over allegations related to terrorism and nuclear activities. Argentina has also accused him of involvement in the 1994 Buenos Aires bombing, which killed 85 people. Argentina has issued an Interpol Red Notice for him, while Iran has denied any involvement.