29 Premature Babies Evacuated From Gaza Hospital Arrive In Egypt: Report

The WHO had described Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital as a "death zone" (File)

Twenty-nine premature babies arrived in Egypt on Monday, Egyptian media said, after they were evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital which has become a focal point of Israel's war with Hamas.

The infants were evacuated Sunday from the Al-Shifa hospital, which the World Health Organization has described as a "death zone" as Israel seeks to uncover what it says are Hamas bases in tunnels underneath the facility.

An initial 31 babies were reported evacuated from Al-Shifa to another Gaza clinic and it was not immediately clear why only 29 arrived in Egypt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)