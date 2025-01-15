Israel, Hamas Reach Ceasefire, Hostage Agreement To End Gaza War

Israel and Hamas have reached a landmark agreement to cease hostilities in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. This breakthrough comes after months of intense negotiations facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with the support of the United States. The deal is particularly significant, given its timing, just ahead of the January 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been devastating, with Israeli troops invading Gaza after Hamas-led gunmen breached security barriers, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians, and abducting over 250 hostages. The humanitarian toll has been staggering, with more than 46,000 people killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, struggling to survive in makeshift shelters.

The agreement is seen as a crucial step towards ending the 15-month war that has ravaged the Middle East. President-elect Trump had been vocal about his desire for a swift resolution, warning of severe consequences if the hostages were not released. His Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, worked closely with President Joe Biden's team to facilitate the deal.

In Israel, the return of the hostages is expected to ease public anger against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, who have faced criticism for the October 7 security failure that led to the deadliest single day in Israel's history. The conflict has also had far-reaching consequences, with Iran-backed proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen attacking Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The deal marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the conflict, coming after Israel's successful assassinations of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. As the region awaits the implementation of the agreement, hopes are high that this breakthrough will pave the way for a lasting peace.

Trump On Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

US President-elect Donald Trump also posted on Truth Social remarking that a deal had been reached to release hostages.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.