Updates: Gaza Braces For Ground Assault As Israel Readies Troops

Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip as the country hit back for an unprecedented assault on its territory, and Iran warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns eight days ago, shooting men, women and children and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Oct 15, 2023 07:57 (IST) Israel Military's Canine Unit Rescues 200 People Amid Conflict



The Israel Defense Force's canine unit, Oketz, was credited with helping rescue 200 Israelis while killing 10 Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri. The Israel Defense Force's canine unit, Oketz, was credited with helping rescue 200 Israelis while killing 10 Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Oct 15, 2023 07:54 (IST) Chinese Envoy To Visit Middle East Next Week To Push Peace Talks



Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and promote peace talks, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday.

Zhai "will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks," CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday.



Oct 15, 2023 07:52 (IST) As Israel-Hamas War Drags On, US Colleges Become Flashpoints For Protests



At Columbia University on Thursday, two groups of hundreds of students tensely faced each other in dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while university officials blocked public access to the New York City campus as a safety measure At Columbia University on Thursday, two groups of hundreds of students tensely faced each other in dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while university officials blocked public access to the New York City campus as a safety measure

Oct 15, 2023 07:31 (IST) Hamas Using Innocent Palestinians As Human Shields: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that Hamas is using innocent Palestinian families as human shields in its assault on Israel.

Oct 15, 2023 07:29 (IST) Israel Preps For Ground Invasion Of Hamas-Controlled Gaza Strip: 10 Facts



Israeli forces are preparing for a ground assault in Gaza as the country hit back for an unprecedented attack on its territory. Israeli forces are preparing for a ground assault in Gaza as the country hit back for an unprecedented attack on its territory.

Oct 15, 2023 07:20 (IST) Israeli Airstrike Killed Gazans on "Evacuation Route", Say Witneses



Palestinians fleeing to the southern Gaza Strip on an "evacuation route" the Israeli army said would be safe were killed in an air strike, witnesses and Hamas officials said Saturday. Palestinians fleeing to the southern Gaza Strip on an "evacuation route" the Israeli army said would be safe were killed in an air strike, witnesses and Hamas officials said Saturday.

Oct 15, 2023 07:03 (IST) Beheaded, Limbs Chopped Off: Israeli Forensic Teams Describe Hamas Torture



Military forensic teams in Israel have examined bodies of victims of last week's Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip and found multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities, officers said on Saturday. Military forensic teams in Israel have examined bodies of victims of last week's Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip and found multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities, officers said on Saturday.