Israel And Trump Have "Common Strategy" On Gaza's Future, Says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel and US President Donald Trump had a "common stragegy" on Gaza's future, after he met visiting top US diplmat Marco Rubio.

"We discussed Trump's bold vision for Gaza's future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality," Netanyahu told reporters after the meeting, adding that the two leaders had a "common strategy" for the future of the Palestinian territory.

