Israel And Trump Have "Common Strategy" On Gaza's Future, Says Netanyahu

"We discussed Trump's bold vision for Gaza's future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality," Netanyahu told reporters after the meeting, adding that the two leaders had a "common strategy" for the future of the Palestinian territory.

Read Time: 1 min
Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel and US President Donald Trump had a "common stragegy" on Gaza's future, after he met visiting top US diplmat Marco Rubio.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Israel Hamas US, Trump, Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza
