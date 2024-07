A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that the killing of the Palestinian movement's chief Ismail Haniyeh "will not go unanswered".

"The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered," Hamas policial bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.

