84 people were killed in Iran bombings.

The Islamic State jihadist group on Thursday claimed responsibility for twin bombings that killed 84 people in Iran.

In a statement on Telegram, the group said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" at a gathering near the grave in the southern city of Kerman of slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani.

