Iraqi Airways To Resume First Flights To Syria From Saturday After 2011

World | | Updated: May 16, 2019 21:33 IST
Baghdad: 

Iraqi Airways is to resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus for the first time since the war there erupted in 2011, a spokesman for the national carrier said Thursday.

Iraqi Airways will from Saturday operate a weekly service from Baghdad to Damascus, which has been largely spared from the country's devastating conflict, Layth al-Rubaie told news agency AFP.



