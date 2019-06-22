Iran Executes "Defence Ministry Contractor", Convicted Of Spying For CIA

"The execution sentence was carried out for Jalal Haji Zavar, a contractor for the defence ministry's aerospace organisation who spied for the CIA and the American government," ISNA reported, quoting the Iranian military.

World | | Updated: June 22, 2019 19:56 IST
Iran has executed a "defence ministry contractor" convicted of spying for the CIA (File Photo)


Tehran: 

Iran has executed a "defence ministry contractor" convicted of spying for the CIA, semi-official news agency ISNA reported Saturday.

"The execution sentence was carried out for Jalal Haji Zavar, a contractor for the defence ministry's aerospace organisation who spied for the CIA and the American government," ISNA reported, quoting the Iranian military.

The news agency did not detail when he was executed.



